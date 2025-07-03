Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $14.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 206,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,706,000. Corundum Trust Company INC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $292.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.77. The company has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.