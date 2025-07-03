Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,766 shares of company stock worth $105,135,650. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.