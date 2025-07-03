Avid Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

