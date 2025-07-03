Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 51.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.