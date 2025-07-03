Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $3,839,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.74 on Thursday. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

