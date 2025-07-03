Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Benchmark Electronics worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $3,709,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.