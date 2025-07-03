Bessemer Group Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $221.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.