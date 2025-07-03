Bessemer Group Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.1%

H opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,375. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.