Bessemer Group Inc. Has $303,000 Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 10,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.