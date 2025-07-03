Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 13,161 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 14,623.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,754,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €24.52 ($28.85) on Thursday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €25.88 ($30.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Stevanato Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STVN. Stephens upgraded Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($30.24).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

