Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

