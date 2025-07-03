Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 107,152 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 107,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $11,635,635.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,140,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,004,151.09. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Viii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 118,125 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $12,692,531.25.

On Thursday, June 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 125,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $13,233,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 12,543 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $1,322,408.49.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $51,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. ServiceTitan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $10,450,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $496,599,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

