BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

