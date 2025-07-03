Block (NYSE:XYZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $59.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

XYZ stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.74. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,574,498.91. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $564,012.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 326,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,389,117.34. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $4,064,797. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

