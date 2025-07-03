Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,081,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

