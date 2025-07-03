BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,427 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 596.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.