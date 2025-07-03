BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $154,000,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $42.83 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

