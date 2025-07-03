Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 317,167 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,167 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares in the company, valued at $123,146,980. This represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

