Calvin Mcdonald Sells 27,049 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $246.30 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day moving average of $324.17.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $12,451,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.