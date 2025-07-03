Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.8%

BATS QPFF opened at $35.49 on Thursday. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

