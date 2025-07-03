Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,606,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 345,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 385.32%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

