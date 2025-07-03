Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAMT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $105.00 target price on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 110.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,015,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 532,944 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in Camtek by 12.9% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

