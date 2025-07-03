CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 12,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $384,753.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 102,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,420.51. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $164,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,809.59. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,376 in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CarGurus by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CarGurus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

