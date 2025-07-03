Carl Ledbetter Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $2,909,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,058,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,202,677.62. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $1,824,778.50.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $89,278.32.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 749 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $135,913.54.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.30 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $198.01.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
