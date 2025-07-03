Carl Ledbetter Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $2,909,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,058,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,202,677.62. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $1,824,778.50.

On Thursday, June 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $89,278.32.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 749 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $135,913.54.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.30 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $198.01.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

