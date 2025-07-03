Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $3,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,440 shares in the company, valued at $217,753,065.60. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $343.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.34 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

