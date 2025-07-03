Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $3,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,440 shares in the company, valued at $217,753,065.60. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $343.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.34 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $351.43.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
