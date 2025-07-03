Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Celestica by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after buying an additional 1,401,877 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 5,976.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,662,000 after buying an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,601,000 after acquiring an additional 719,805 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

CLS stock opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.81. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

