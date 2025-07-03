Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,693,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $190,999,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.