Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHYM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chime Financial stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Chime Financial has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

