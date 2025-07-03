Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.