Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $173.94 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $264.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

