CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Cut to “Hold” at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital downgraded shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRMD. D. Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD opened at $11.59 on Monday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. CorMedix had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.