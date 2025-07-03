Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

