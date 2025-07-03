Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to Hold Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 447,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,057,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

