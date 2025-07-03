Critical Analysis: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) versus News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) and News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cinemark and News, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark 1 2 7 0 2.60 News 0 0 6 1 3.14

Cinemark currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. News has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Given News’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe News is more favorable than Cinemark.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Cinemark pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cinemark pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. News pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cinemark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cinemark and News”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark $3.05 billion 1.14 $309.70 million $1.52 19.84 News $10.09 billion 1.66 $266.00 million $0.86 34.43

Cinemark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than News. Cinemark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than News, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cinemark has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cinemark and News’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark 8.17% 51.68% 5.05% News 5.18% 5.64% 3.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cinemark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of News shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cinemark beats News on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

