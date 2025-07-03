Critical Comparison: SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) vs. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SVB Financial Group and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares 7.10% 6.88% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Live Oak Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $498.34 million 2.91 $77.47 million $1.30 24.45

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats SVB Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

