Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $88.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Crocs has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,959,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

