Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 1,196,526 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,515,661.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,705,198 shares in the company, valued at $247,956,371.08. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $1,743,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.02. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garrett Motion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,722,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 233,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Garrett Motion by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 116,086 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.