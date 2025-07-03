D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,295 shares in the company, valued at $726,438. This trade represents a 25.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

