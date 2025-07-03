Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 19,004,399 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Nokia by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,884 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,481,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Nokia Increases Dividend

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.0336 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

About Nokia

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.