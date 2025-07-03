Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 11,348 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

