Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $333,521,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after acquiring an additional 843,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.