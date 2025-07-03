Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Docusign worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. FMR LLC raised its position in Docusign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,552 shares of company stock worth $3,491,951. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.