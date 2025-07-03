Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

