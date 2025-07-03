Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2025

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.