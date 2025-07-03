Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $597.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 21.79%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -420.00%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.