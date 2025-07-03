Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 284,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

EMN opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

