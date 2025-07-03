Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Elevance Health by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Elevance Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $350.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.62 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.