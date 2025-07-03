Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 9,580 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $3,155,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,123,510. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $343.45 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $351.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Carvana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $60,866,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

