Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,533 Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clarivate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

