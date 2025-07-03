Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.