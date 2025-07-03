Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of CRMD opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $786.03 million, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.58. CorMedix Inc has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. CorMedix had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

